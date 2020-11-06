The election race is over. I unsuccessfully ran in Essex House District 8-1 and now, rather than considering my campaign a loss, I am thankful for the adventure that this has been. It’s been exciting, breathless, frightening, and a very real learning experience.
Before we all move on, I want to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout the campaign. First to the donors who made this effort financially possible, to the GOP party and all involved, and to all who helped in every way; I extend my deepest gratitude. It truly has been an honor and a privilege to have worked toward the goal of serving in office for Essex and Vermont.
Second, I give a huge thank you to the very special voters of this community. I have met so many amazing people as I went door to door introducing myself. The slammed doors were people showing their passion. Many welcomed me, offered help, and expressed approval at having a ‘choice’ this year. All were incredibly interesting as many shared stories with me. The thoughts & ideas told to me came from many different walks of life which were such an honor for me to hear. These are memories which I’ll cherish forever. Thank you.
Third, I want to thank the many leaders-too many to mention here, who helped so much during the campaign, a process that was totally new to me. Everyone’s passionate devotion and hours of help for the candidates was inspirational. There is however, one who I’d like to especially honor. Ron Lawrence, the Essex GOP Chairman, worked tirelessly beside, for, and with us, all the Essex/Westford candidates, in the multi-pronged campaign process. Bless you kindness Ron!
Next, I want to sincerely congratulate Marybeth Redmond and Tanya Vyhovski for having won the race. I truly wish them both the very best success with wisdom in the serious decisions they will have to make as they serve our community and VT. Marybeth, I also wish you the best in recuperating as you heal physically. Prayers are going forth for you!
To the community at large, I feel that Essex is a special place where I’m privileged to have lived for 44 years. Our Democracy is important so please consider getting involved in this process of freedom which we have been given and are so fortunate to have in America. We must work towards preserving this gift. I’m so thankful to have been part of it.”
Maryse Dunbar
Candidate for Essex House
District 8-1
