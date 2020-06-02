We are disappointed to see members of the House Government Operations Committee so pressured by COVID-19 matters that they couldn’t schedule a 30-minute hearing to understand why 4,032 people in Vermont’s second largest municipality believe it’s imperative to incorporate a fair and equal representation model.
This should have been a simple review by the committee of whether proper process was followed from petition, to ballot item, to decisive victory at the polls.
Instead, without knowing fundamental facts about Essex nor having answers to their basic questions such as population proportions, committee members borrowed talking points from those who lost the fight In March but are determined to win the battle. To certain people, sharing power equally appears to be anathema. We are truly disconsolate to see the democratic process sabotaged in this manner.
We are aware that the latest merger plan — on which more than $100,000 has been spent — will likely lose the support of those who wanted to see “3 + 3” included if and when that plan came to a vote in November. Once again, certain elected officials have put their thumbs on the scales, ignoring the will of the people.
Lopsided representation on our selectboard has meant that one half of the town governs the whole at the other’s expense, a recipe for resentment and strife since 1958.
The Fair Representation Charter Change is the culmination of a 15-year effort on the part of one Essex resident to bring unbiased decision making into the boardroom. The struggle for equity continues. Please follow our journey at www.Fairness1st.org.
Ken Signorello & Irene Wrenner