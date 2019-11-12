[The Village of Essex Junction is an incorporated municipality within the Town of Essex. The governments of the two municipalities, the Town and the Village, have been consolidating services and departments since 2013, and are now exploring the concept of a complete merger.]
The Selectboard and Village Trustees hired KSV, a local market research firm, to facilitate a series of research activities to gather resident feedback on the question of whether to merge the Town and Village.
We started with a resident survey in July. That mostly qualitative, open-ended survey helped inform the development of discussion guides for a series of listening sessions which occurred in August with residents from across the community. In those sessions, participants provided feedback on several possible representation models and taxation structures for a potential merger, while also discussing the pros and cons of keeping status quo.
Residents responded to a third survey between September 16-October 20. Today’s column reviews the results of this survey, and will cover the characteristics of the survey respondents, and general attitudes about merger and representation. Next week we will review respondents’ attitudes about taxation, municipal services, communications, and timing. These results are taken directly from KSV’s report, which is available in full at www.GreaterEssex2020.org.
Who responded to the survey?
844 residents responded to the survey. This represents about 4% of the population of the Town, and approximately 5.3% of registered voters. 52.5% of respondents live in the Town outside the Village and 47.5% live in the Village. The survey also looked at what voting district respondents live in. 18.4% live in district 8-3 (rural Essex mostly north of Routes 15 and 128). 40.9% live in district 8-1 (between Routes 15 and 128 and the Village boundary), and 34.2% live in district 8-2 (within Village boundary). 5.1% of respondents did not know their district, and all but 1.4% were registered voters. 75.8% of respondents have lived in Essex more than 10 years.
General attitudes towards potential merger
Slightly less than half of all Essex residents surveyed (48.5%) say they are generally in favor of merging the Town and Village. Residents in the Village are more likely to support merger, with nearly two-thirds saying they’re in favor.
Residents of the Town outside the Village are divided on their support for merger — District 8-1 is twice as likely to be in favor compared to District 8-3 — but overall less than half of all TOV residents say they’re generally in favor. A majority of 8-3 residents (54.8%) oppose merger. Essex residents that have lived in the community 10 or more years are less likely to be in favor of merger and more likely to be opposed to merger. About 1 in 5 residents are still undecided.
Of the respondents in favor of merger, nearly 8 in 10 say it’s because it would unify the community, making it stronger. Those in favor also believe it could lead to an improvement in municipal services. Seven in 10 of those in favor of merger support the idea because it could lead to tax equalization. Village residents in support of merger were more likely to cite this (78.6% of them did) compared to TOV residents (54.6%). 10% of respondents cited benefits other than the choices given. One of the most common responses was a perception that merger would result in municipal efficiencies and eliminate cost redundancies.
Nearly two-thirds of those opposed to merger are against it because of concerns over tax increases. It has been stated in public meetings and on the survey itself that a merger would likely result in increased taxes for TOV residents. As a result, 84.3% of TOV residents against merger are concerned about seeing a tax increase, compared to 23.5% of Village residents that say the same. 56.4% of those opposed to merger believe there are more negative consequences than benefits. 54.6% of those opposed are concerned it could result in a governing body that doesn’t fairly or equally represent all residents. And 42.2% of those opposed felt that citizens voted “no” on merger the last time the question was on the ballot in 2007.
Nearly 1 in 5 Essex residents (18.1%) are currently undecided when it comes to merger. District 8-3 residents are the most likely to be undecided — 24.5% compared to 19% of District 8-1 residents and 13.6% of District 8-2 residents. Seven in 10 undecided say they would need to see what the proposed plan for a merger would look like before making a decision.
Representation
Overall, Essex residents are more favorable towards district/ward-based representation, with residents across the community--but in particular TOV residents--indicating acceptance of that model. Those generally in favor of merger, however, are more likely to support an at-large structure. Given that those favoring merger are seeking a more unified community, an at-large structure is seen as a way of eliminating divisions, whether real or perceived. Those in favor of at-large representation like it mostly for the perception that it could unite the community under one banner and eliminate any lines of separation. Nearly half of those in favor of at-large representation say it would lead to all of Essex being more fairly represented.
However, what’s fair or equal for one resident may be viewed as unfair or unequal for another.
Two-thirds of those that are not in favor of at-large representation would be concerned that representation would not be fair or equal under an at-large structure. A district- or ward-based system is seen by proponents as a way to address concerns about fair or equal representation, and to ensure unique needs across the community are better addressed. However, even those in favor of such a model caution that it could perpetuate TOV and Village divides unless wards are created by rethinking existing Village and TOV lines. Those opposed to this structure believe it may result in representatives being too focused on their ward’s concerns rather than the community as a whole.
Results also show that those who generally oppose merger would be willing to consider a merger if it came with a governing body featuring only district-/ward-based seats. Just over 10% of those generally opposed to merger would consider voting in favor of that proposal. This echoes a sentiment heard in the listening sessions in which those concerned about merger would be willing to trade an increase in tax rate if that meant a model that guarantees representation from their neighborhood, district, or ward.
Both boards are reviewing the results of the survey, and will be starting to draft a merger plan based on the results over the coming weeks.
The full results of the survey are at www.GreaterEssex2020.org.