If you or someone you are with are experiencing a medical emergency, it is important to understand the key steps in getting the help you need in an efficient manner. The first step is to call 911. When you are on the phone with the dispatcher, do your best to stay calm and speak clearly.
Three key pieces of information the dispatcher will need from you are: your location, the nature of the emergency, and your phone number. Once the dispatcher has your location and the nature of your emergency, they will alert the ambulance and it will start heading your way. This is not the only information the dispatcher will likely need from you, so make sure you don’t hang up before the dispatcher tells you it is okay to do so. Staying on the line with them and answering further questions will not delay the arrival of the ambulance. The dispatcher can often gain valuable information from you if you remain on the phone, and they can relay that info to the ambulance crew as the crew is en route to your location. Here at Essex Rescue, it takes an average of 2.6 minutes from the time the crew receives the emergency tones to the time the truck is pulling out of the station. It takes on average another 7.1 minutes for the crew to arrive on scene.
As you are waiting for the ambulance to arrive, follow any instructions the dispatcher gives you. If they have told you its okay to hang up, there are a few other tasks you can do to help the crews if you are safely able to do so. If you have any pets that might get loose or pose a danger to the crew, try to close them into a room where they won’t be in the way. If you have a list of your medications, have it out and ready for the crew to look at. Make sure your door is unlocked or that there is someone there to open it for the crew if possible. If it is night time, turning on a porch light makes it easier for the crew to read your house number, or recognize that you are the house in need of their services. If your house does not have numbers on its siding or mailbox you may want to think about adding some.
Once on scene, the crew will divide up tasks with one person taking vital signs and another asking questions about the nature of the emergency, any allergies you may have, current medications, pertinent medical history, etc. Another crew member may work on figuring out the best extrication strategy should you chose to go to the hospital. On average, our crews spend about 22.3 minutes on scene.
If you chose to go the hospital in the ambulance, the crew will get you situated as comfortably as possible on the stretcher and loaded into the ambulance. On the way to the hospital, the crew will continue to monitor your vital signs. For some patients, where protocol dictates, they will place an IV and potentially administer medication. They will also call the hospital to give them a brief report on your condition as well as an estimated time of arrival. Essex Rescue's average time from the scene to the hospital is 21.9 minutes.
At the hospital, we will take you to where the Emergency Department staff directs us, which may be a bed, but in some cases could be the triage station. We will give a report to the nurse detailing your vitals and condition. After the report is given, we will leave you in the hands of ED staff while we go to clean and re-dress the stretcher with fresh linens. One crew member will typically clean the back of the truck while the others are in the hospital delivering the patient. Essex Rescue is typically at the hospital for 21.6 minutes cleaning up from a call and preparing for the next one.
At Essex Rescue, we strive to provide excellent patient care on every call. We are a volunteer service, and we are always looking for individuals who are interested in serving their community! If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with Essex Rescue or would like more information, please contact us at 802-878-4859 extension 3.