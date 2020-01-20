October 1, 1971 - The first official day that Essex Rescue offered emergency medical services from trained, volunteer personnel to the towns of Essex, Essex Junction, Westford, Underhill and Jericho.
January 1, 2020 - Essex Rescue continues to provide emergency, prehospital care via trained, volunteer and paid personnel to the towns of Essex, Essex Junction, Westford, Underhill, and Jericho.
You might be asking yourself, “Okay so what's your point? There was an ambulance service then and there is still an ambulance service now, serving the same towns.” What I want to shine a light on here is the volunteers. For 49 years, Essex Rescue has been largely composed of volunteer members. Currently there are 43 volunteers making it possible to have fourteen 3-4 person crews to provide quality prehospital, emergency care 24/7/365. Without the volunteers, Essex Rescue would not be able to operate at the capacity that it does now.
Now, the members that make up this squad are just like many other community members in the sense that some of them are 20 years old and some of them are 70 years old. Some have careers and some are retired. Some have young children and some have grown children; even grandchildren and great-grandchildren! We have gone through different walks in life with a common desire that bonds us and that is the desire to help. And the thing is, there is no scale in our minds measuring if we helped one individual more than another. What we know is that when that when tones go out - someone is having a bad day and they’re trusting us to come help them. It might be that they need help breathing or maybe they need assistance with being lifted up off the floor and brought back to bed. There are a large variety of needs in the five communities that we serve and we are happy to do it all.
As volunteers we make the choice to give up time with our families. We sacrifice holiday gatherings and sporting events. We miss meals and sometimes even bathroom breaks. But, we would have it no other way. Being a part of EMS is an eye opening experience. It has taught me the value of time - what I chose to do with it and who I chose to spend it with. It has taught me to be a more realistic, calm, and nurturing mother and wife. I have learned that I am capable of far more than I ever imagined. And yeah, I know how that sounds - “cliche.” But, it’s true.
So, if you have a desire to help other people while forming friendships along the way; that may have otherwise never been formed, get out there and pursue that desire. You will absolutely be shocked at the things that you can accomplish when your heart is in it. Essex Rescue is always accepting applications and we will help you through the certification process. We want to hear from you!
If you are interested in volunteering please visit our website or contact Colleen Nesto at 802-878-4859