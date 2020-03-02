Message from Montpelier

Not since 2009 has the Legislature overridden a Governor’s veto. It’s a rare occurrence and an important check on the Executive branch that’s part of our democratic system. I was proud to vote for an override last week to raise the minimum wage for working Vermonters. The vote of 100-49 achieved the two-thirds majority needed in the House of Representatives to overturn the Governor’s decision. The Senate had done the same several weeks before.
As a result, the current minimum wage, set at $10.96, will rise to $11.75 in 2021 and $12.55 in 2022, putting an extra $5,000 per year in the pockets of 40,000 women, single moms, people of color, New Americans, and hard-working primary wage earners in our state.
As an elected official, I campaigned to increase the minimum wage. I am committed to improving the dignity and economic well-being of all of my constituents; yet I have a particular dedication and feistiness to lifting up the most vulnerable. Raising the minimum wage is one small step towards that end.
Just-released data from Change The Story VT, a project that seeks to fast-track economic security for women and girls, informs my decision. Did you know that:
- Women of color and women living with disabilities are a disproportionate share of Vermonters who live in poverty.
- Nearly 4 out of 10 women who work full-time do not earn enough to meet basic living expenses for a single individual, as defined by Vermont’s Joint Fiscal Office.
- The median age of women earning under $11 an hour is 38 years old and 28 percent have earned college credits or have a college degree.
Let that last data point sink in like it did for me. Nearly one-third of women in Vermont making less than $11/hour have a college degree or some college credit. I’m sure we can all bring to mind a friend or family member who has invested in college, can’t land a good-paying job with benefits, and is stuck in minimum wage work.
The Administration has advocated for an investment of state monies in attracting new and remote workers to Vermont to improve workforce shortages and demographic challenges. In fact, the Remote Worker Grant Program enacted in 2018 has been very successful. Thus far, the full allocation of $500,000 has been awarded with a waiting list of 90 applicants.
It’s essential to grow the state’s workforce by bringing new residents to Vermont. And it’s equally important to invest in folks already living and working here; raising the minimum wage to $12.55 in two years is one strategy to do that.
Most economists and social scientists agree that the best way to help low-income wage workers is to simply give them more money. We have done work in the Legislature to smooth out parts of the benefits cliff, which won’t be negatively affected by this wage increase.
We also know that this minimal increase will not bankrupt businesses, whether located in rural or more urban regions of the state. And our research shows that no economy ever collapsed by providing a small increase to the minimum wage.
Besides, nearly 75 percent of Vermonters polled by VT Public Radio recently support an increase to the minimum wage!
This quote by the author and historian Studs Terkel says it most poignantly: “our country owes every citizen of the United States of America a means of livelihood. Not a handout, but a way to make it.”
Our next Community Coffee with the Essex State Reps is Sunday, March 15, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Nest in the Five Corners, Essex Junction. Please join us for the latest updates, lots of energizing conversation and good spirit. To reach out with your concerns: mredmond@leg.state.vt.us.