When my last column was sent to The Reporter at the end of March, the Vermont Legislature had been on Covid-19 recess for just over a week. In that week we learned we would be meeting via video-conferencing using Zoom as our method of communication, the IT department in the Statehouse installed Zoom on our computers, and we started to familiarize ourselves with being together without being together.
Since then, legislatives committees have been meeting as many times a week as necessary to continue our work dealing with effects and needs for legislation to move forward with Covid-19 issues. My committee, Appropriations, which writes the budget for the State of Vermont, has been getting reports from various departments of State government to inform us of the financial status of the State and what will face us as we craft a budget for Fiscal Year 2021 in light of the massive loss of revenue that is facing Vermont.
We are meeting, via video, two or three times a week with members of Governor Phil Scott’s administration, with the State Treasurer, with members of the Joint Fiscal Office, and with specific department heads to discuss key revenue and expenditure developments that will affect the financial health of Vermont.
While working on our individual committee issues, Legislators have been working to educate ourselves on video-conferencing and most recently on the ability to vote bills remotely. We had a total of 14 different practice sessions, some as a group of the 150 members of the House of Representatives, some in committee groups, and some in one-on-one sessions with IT staff, to prepare for remote voting. Those practice sessions came to fruition last week when we voted, first on Issue 9A, which actually allowed the Legislature to vote remotely, and which passed unanimously. Then in two sessions we approved five bills dealing only with Covid-19 issues. The Legislature plans to move forward on remote voting, but only on bills that are directly connected to Covid-19.
Your Appropriations Committee will soon start working on two State budget issues which are vital to the financial well-being of Vermont. The first is referred to as the Budget Adjustment Act (BAA) which will look to rearrange state spending for the last quarter of the FY2020 budget year which will have to be modified because of the effect of Covid-19 on the budget passed in May 2019. The FY2020 budget ends on June 30 with the FY2021 budget beginning on July 1, so after the BAA is approved, we will work on the FY2021 budget which we were close to finishing when the Legislature adjourned on March 13. Obviously the fiscal numbers we planned to use in the 2021 budget are pretty much out the window now. So, we will work to craft about three to four months of the budget, with new financial numbers, to get us ready for the new fiscal year. My committee will work on the BAA and the first quarter of the 2021 budget, with the hopes of getting legislative approval, through May and into June. Then we anticipate a break through July to have time to see what has happened to the State’s financial picture, and we will start in August to finish the 2021 budget.
When the Legislature convened this past January, I anticipated my 19 years in the Legislature serving the residents of Essex would end in May. But world events have changed my departure and I anticipate I will be working for my community well into the fall. As most of you, I will be at home in Essex this week. Except when I am on video meetings, I will be available for emails and phone calls.
It is my utmost hope we will weather these unprecedented times together and will return to a better and stronger United States and Vermont.