As you read this, the Vermont Legislature is in the seventh week of the 18-week legislative session. For most legislators this means we are well into testimony and discussions of the various bills that have been assigned to our committees, and there are a lot of bills to potentially discuss. Members of the House of Representatives have introduced 404 bills so far in 2020 for a total of 926 in the current two-year session. Members of the Senate of have introduced nine Constitutional changes and 338 bills so far in 2019-2020. House and Senate members are working towards “cross-over,” usually the third or fourth week in March. By that time, bills that originated in either the House or Senate must be voted upon and moved to the other body, which means lots of work for members of both Houses of the Legislature.
As our sixth week ended on February 14, House and Senate members took time to honor the departing members of the first class of 2020 of our Legislative Pages. Pages are eighth-grade students at schools across Vermont who are selected to serve for six-week periods during the 18-week legislative session. Pages deliver messages for members of the Legislature and various legislative offices. Approximately 125 to 150 seventh graders apply each year, hoping to be selected to serve in one of three 10 to 12 member groups of pages. They work from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and attend school on Mondays to get homework assignments and attend classes. It is always a pleasure for legislators to wish our pages well and to celebrate their service to the State.
Moving to the work of my committee, Appropriations, we are almost finished with hearing testimony from every department of State government as they present their proposed budgets to us. The budgets are proposed by the Governor, and my committee members hear the reasoning for the budgets from department Secretaries and Commissioners. In the next few weeks, my committee will discuss all requests for funding for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and prepare and introduce the budget to the House of Representatives. If approved by the House, the budget bill then moves to the Senate for testimony and consideration. The Governor has proposed a total budget of $8.1 billion that includes $1.7 billion of general funding. The general fund is paid for by Vermont citizens through their taxes while the remainder of the budget comes from federal funds, Global Commitment funds, and education funds. Approximately 50 percent of Vermont’s budget is paid for through federal funds.
In addition to work on the budget, my committee hears testimony on many bills that require state funding. We are currently discussing S. 54, an act relating to the regulation of cannabis, and H. 688, an act relating to climate change. These two bills will require major funding and my committee is taking testimony on if and how the money should be spent.
As an aside from the fiscal considerations of the Legislature, the House Government Operations Committee has introduced a technical corrections bill that proposes to amend certain municipal charters to make the terms for municipal officers gender neutral. Twenty-seven Town charters, including the Essex charter, are being updated to include gender neutral language. All of the towns listed in the bill will have the words “Board of Selectmen” changed to “Selectboard.” This bill will make no other changes to the Essex charter and has nothing to do with any upcoming Essex citizen or Selectboard proposals.
