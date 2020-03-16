Each day brings new information and new decisions on COVID-19. As I’m writing this article on Sunday for publication on Thursday, I hesitate to provide what is happening today. Instead I will remind readers to go to www.healthvermont.gov for up to date information, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and take social distancing seriously.
This week, the Vermont House advanced a package of bills to put us on a strong footing as we meet this public health challenge. State and local government are working toward protecting the vulnerable, limiting the spread of infection, and maintaining public health and safety.
On Friday, the House passed emergency measures to provide flexibility for health care facilities and their workforce; to free up financial assistance if and when needed to ensure our healthcare facilities are still here after this crisis and to expand insurance coverage of health services, including greater flexibility for telehealth options. We also passed a resolution urging President Trump to declare health care locations a “safe zone” for undocumented immigrants, so that these community members can seek health care without fear of future legal ramifications, protecting public health.
The House also passed a package to make it clear that COVID-19 affected businesses and individuals are eligible for unemployment benefits. This includes both individuals who need to self-quarantine, who are infected, who need to care for people who are infected, and businesses that need to shut down.
One other precaution that was taken was a temporary closure of the Vermont State House. Anyone who has traveled to the State House knows that the building is populated by many folks who are older and have high risk factors based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Vermont Department of Health. The legislative Joint Rules committee decided to close the State House building until March 24th to have it deep cleaned. During this time, key legislative meetings are happening and contingencies are being developed for next steps. I want you to know that we are taking this situation very seriously and are in regular communication with legislative leaders and the Administration. Precautions are being taken and are being assessed on a daily basis.
We continued to take other important action this week including H795 to increase hospital price transparency, H663 expanding access to contraceptives, H683 prohibiting incidental take of migratory birds and H723 expanding health insurance coverage for telemedicine.
If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19 and its impacts on our communities, need assistance during this time or have questions about recently passed legislation, please feel free to reach out to me at lhoughton@leg.state.vt.us or 802-373-0599.
Remember, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing.