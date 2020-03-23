Your Essex legislators want you to know that we are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously and are continuing our work while at home. We are in regular communication with legislative leaders, the administration, each other, and you--our constituents.
During this time, it is very important to watch out for each other, so please do not hesitate to reach out to any of us if we can be of any help during this State of Emergency.
While we are not in Montpelier, we have continued our work together to advance a package of bills to put us on a strong footing as we meet the public health and economic challenges of this crisis. State and local government are working to protect the vulnerable, limit the spread of the infection, and maintain public health and safety.
The legislature is also working closely with the governor's office and our federal delegation in Washington, D.C. to ensure that we are all working in harmony to help Vermonters weather this crisis.
The community spread of COVID-19 that we're seeing now puts us at a tipping point to reduce or amplify infection. The health of our state and the success of our health care system in treating this pandemic is now up to us. Please model good behavior by staying home, except for absolutely-necessary outings, and practice thorough and frequent hand washing. Collectively, we have the power to slow the spread and flatten the curve.
Together, we will get through this. During this time, we, as your legislators, are accessible. There are many ways to find and access services or get questions answered in this online forum and elsewhere. However, if you have a need for service or a question you can't find help for, please do not hesitate to reach out to any of us.
Stay healthy and be well!
Rep. Bob Bancroft: rbancroft@leg.state.VT.us
Rep. Dylan Giambatista: dgiambatista@leg.state.VT.us
Rep. Lori Houghton: lhoughton@leg.state.VT.us
Rep. Linda Myers: lmyers@leg.state.VT.us
Rep. Marybeth Redmond: mredmond@leg.state.VT.us