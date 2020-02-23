You wake up in the morning and realize your spouse seems confused, can’t seem to get out of bed, and is having difficulty speaking. You’re in a meeting at work when you notice your coworker’s face seems to be drooping on one side, and they don’t seem to understand what you’re saying to them. You’re getting ready to go out with friends when you get a sudden, severe headache, blurred vision, and you start vomiting. What do all of these three people have in common? They may be having a stroke.
There are two types of strokes, ischemic strokes and hemorrhagic strokes. Ischemic strokes are when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked due to a clot, and a hemorrhagic stroke is when a blood vessel in the brain bursts and blood starts to drain into cavities in the brain. Both types of strokes can be fatal, and time is of the essence in terms of recognizing the symptoms and getting the patient to the hospital. Our brain cells rely on oxygen to survive and they get that oxygen from the bloodstream. When the flow of oxygen is disrupted, either by a clot or by blood leaking out of the vessel, the cells start to die and irreversible brain damage can begin to occur. There is also a condition called transient ischemic attack (TIA), which presents like a stroke, but in a TIA the blockage disrupting the blood flow is temporary and resolves before tissue damage occurs. Some people refer to a TIA as a “mini stroke.”
Anybody can have a stroke, but some people are more likely than others to have a stroke. People who have had a previous stroke or TIA, those with uncontrolled high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, those who smoke, drink heavily, are overweight, suffer from carotid artery disease, or have elevated cholesterol are at an increased likelihood to have a stroke. Women are more likely to have a stroke than men.
There is a saying with strokes that “time is brain.” Two million brain cells die every minute that blood flow and oxygen delivery are disrupted. Recognizing the signs and symptoms of a stroke and acting quickly to get help means saving brain cells. You can use the acronym FAST to help you remember how to determine if someone may be suffering from a stroke. F stands for face. Ask the person to smile and watch to see if one side of their face droops. A stands for arms. Have the person hold their arms out in front of them like they’re holding up a turkey platter, and then have them close their eyes. Watch to see if one of their arms drifts downwards. S stands for speech. Ask the person to repeat the phrase “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks”. Listen to hear if their speech sounds slurred or if they have trouble repeating the words correctly. T stands for time. If you observe any of these symptoms then it’s time to call 911. If a stroke can be recognized and treated within three hours of its onset then the patient has better chances of recovery. When EMTs arrive on scene, you can help them by telling them what you observed about the patient, when they were last seen acting normally, and if you know anything about their health history or medications they take. At the hospital, doctors will determine via a CT scan if the patient has an ischemic stroke or a hemorrhagic stroke and proceed accordingly. By recognizing the signs of a stroke and getting help quickly you could save someone’s life.
