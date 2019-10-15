Rita Abair – 87, a longtime resident of Essex Jct. passed away on September 24, 2019 and went to be in the hands of the Lord and to be with her seven siblings and parents who she missed so, so much.
Born in Rochester, VT on December 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Peloquin) Corriveau. Rita grew up in Moretown, VT and attended a one room schoolhouse grades 1-8 which was next door to her parents’ farmhouse. She was a graduate of Waterbury High School.
On July 17, 1951, she was married to Charles Abair and shortly after moved to Essex Jct. In December, 1951, she gave birth to a son, Steven Charles, whom she worshipped and spoiled rotten! (Love you Mama!) In 1954 Rita and Charlie purchased a brand new home on Stanton Drive in Essex Jct., where she lived until 11 months of her passing.
Rita worked for many years at United Maple Works in Essex Jct. In 1965 she and Charlie purchased the Park Street Store in Essex Jct., which she proudly ran for 32 years before her retirement in December, 1997. The store was her life and she loved all her regular customers, especially the children who flocked there to buy penny candy. She was well known to all and was truly missed when she retired and closed the store.
Rita is survived by her son, Steve Abair and his significant other Terrie Bothfeld of Essex Jct., 2 grandchildren that she idolized, Kelsey Abair Patterson and husband Thomas of Essex and Travis Abair of So. Burlington, and their mother Janet Abair of Underhill, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her husband Charles, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and her parents.
There will be no services per Rita’s request. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home – Memory Loss Floor for taking such good care of “Little Rita” as they called her, for the last 11 months of her life.
Mother, we all will miss you and we know that you are now in a better place and happy to be with your family. All our love will always be with you.
