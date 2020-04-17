Susan Jackson Yandow, 54, died peacefully in her home on April 17, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Sue was born in Bennington to Richard and Theresa Jackson as their first pride and joy. Having grown up in Bennington with her parents and younger sisters, she graduated from Mount Anthony in 1984 and then from Champlain College in 1986. She married Thomas Yandow on September 22, 1990.
In 1995, Sue began her favorite calling in life, becoming a mother to her first born, Adam. Five years later, God blessed them with another son, Timmy. Fifteen months later, God blessed them with a beautiful daughter, Rachel.
Sue answered another calling in life by working with children at Essex Elementary. She volunteered for anything that was needed, whether it was Girl Scouts, Religious Education, or fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Those who were fortunate enough to know her soon realized the depth of her kindness, compassion, patience, and generosity. Even in these last days, she commented on how lucky she was to have lived the life she did, and especially to have the family she had.
Among her favorite memories were her family vacations to Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New Hampshire. Sue enjoyed going camping with her immediate family, her sisters and their families, and her close friends. She loved cheering for Adam, Timmy, and Rachel at their sporting and scouting events, something she did nonstop for 19 consecutive years.
On Easter Sunday, April 12th, the Yandows’ wonderful neighbors sang a heartwarming rendition of Amazing Grace on their front lawn which put a smile on Sue’s face that was shared by all. She has felt very blessed to have lived in such a caring and helpful community all these years.
Sue was predeceased by her mother, Theresa, at a young age and helped raise her two younger sisters. She took care of her father, Richard, for many years before his passing as well. Her father-in-law Leo Yandow predeceased her five years ago.
Sue is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Tom, of 29 years; her three wonderful children, Adam and his newlywed bride Makayla, Timmy, and Rachel; her two incredible sisters, Maria Jackson and Bryant Hall; Colleen and her husband Casey Stevens and their daughters, Ali and Emmie; brother and sister-in-law Chris and Allyson Yandow and their daughters Meghan, Sarah, and Lauren; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Shannon Yandow and their children Adison and Cooper; and mother-in-law Norma Yandow. Sue is also survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
The entire Yandow Family would like to thank UVM Home Health and Hospice, as well as the whole Oncology and Hematology department at the UVM-MC, including Dr. Woods, Dr. Victoria, Nurse Ashley Cohen and especially Dr. Barry. These doctors fought harder for Sue because they knew how hard she was fighting. Do not think for one minute that what you do does not make a difference – keep on researching, and someday we will be able to beat this type of disease.
In lieu of flowers, we humbly ask that donations be made in Sue’s memory to the UVM Cancer Center, either online at https://www.uvmhealth.org/medcenter/pages/departments-and-programs/cancer-center/support-cancer-center.aspx, or by telephone (800-358-1144). Your donation could go to any of the following funds of your choice:
- The UVM Cancer Center Fund
- Eleanor B. Daniels Fund
- Oncology Rehab/Steps to Wellness Fund
- Victoria Buffum Cancer Patient Support Fund
A celebration of Sue’s amazing life will be held at a later date.
