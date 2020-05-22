Sidmond C. Williams of North Venice, Fla., beloved husband of Barbara (Booth) Williams, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his wife and children.
Sid was born on December 10, 1943 in Lake Odessa, Michigan. He was the son of the late Sid Williams and the late Reta (Buche) Williams. He attended high school in Lake Odessa and attended college in Michigan. Sid valued education and continued his studies throughout his lifetime, obtaining the degree of Doctor of Philosophy.
Sidmond began his career as a high school teacher, then principal, in Milton, Vt. It was in this position that he met fellow teacher Barbara Booth, who would become his wife. They were married on March 5, 1971 in a small ceremony with family and close friends. They moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where Sid spent much of his career as a Financial Planner as well as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Cincinnati.
He returned to Vermont frequently, enjoying winter holidays with family in Bridgewater, Vt., and summers at the family’s cottage on Lake Champlain.
Upon retirement, Sid and Barb spent five years in the Republic of Panama, where Sid enjoyed the beautiful views over the Pacific and getting to know the local residents and customs. Throughout his retirement, he continued to work daily on numerous educational endeavors, enjoyed spending time with his wife, played with his loving dog, Penny, and kept close relationships with his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed watching live streams of grandson Ian’s Friday night football games, sharing the experience with family and friends over text during the game.
Along with his wife, who was by his side every day when he needed care, Sid leaves behind his son Jason Williams and his four children, Megan, Chase, Abigail and Reilly; daughter Devon Williams; daughter Sarah (Williams) Kipp, her husband, Shawn and their son, Ian; sister Sharon (Williams) Coffey; and nieces Irene Tyner and Veronica Williams. Sid will also be remembered and missed by a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers: James Stannard, Sid Fred Williams, Jr. and Manfred Charles Williams.
A private celebration of Sidmond’s life will be held this summer in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.