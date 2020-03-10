Shirley Ann (Dutil) Brooks, 76, passed away on Tuesday, March, 3, 2020 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on September 20, 1943 in Barre daughter of the late Antonio and Paula (Charpenter) Dutil.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Before Shirley got sick, she loved to go to garage sales to find that special deal and loved to quilt and do crafts. Her family will keep those precious quilts as wonderful keepsakes to remember her. She enjoyed an occasional bingo game, dinner with her family and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will forever be missed but always in our hearts.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Meridan Brooks of Essex Junction, her son Leo Brooks and wife Laura of Maidstone, her daughter Sherry Brooks of Sheldon, son-in-law Donald Moser of Swanton, a brother Marcel Dutil and wife Elaine of Plainfield, sister Arlene Gilbert and husband Jerry of Woodbury, six grandchildren Erin Moser, Benjamin Moser, Erik Moser, Owen Moser, Jeremy Brooks, Abbie Brooks, two great-grandchildren Feya and Bentley, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by her brother Bernard Dutil and sister Jane Bushey.
Visiting hours were held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at St. Lawrence Church, Essex Junction, with Reverend Charles Ranges, SSE officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.