Sharon L. (Cormany) Gabric, 73, of Essex, Vt., passed away after a long illness on June 22, 2020 at the Helen Porter Nursing home in Middlebury, Vt. Exactly three years to the day of her late husband’s passing.
Sharon was born June 8, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, the eldest child to her parents, Betty and the late Gale Cormany. She grew up on Firestone Boulevard and graduated from Garfield High School in Akron in 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, John Gabric, on June 20, 1970. They moved to Essex a week later so John could start his 42-year long career at IBM. They were married 47 years until his passing in 2017. During their marriage, they adopted two children, Jason and Heather. She was a wonderful mother and a proud grandmother to Daniel.
She was known for her outgoing personality and big beautiful smile. Sharon was a friend to many with a generous and caring heart. She worked various jobs including administrative assistant, bookkeeper, and for many years, a para educator and special ed assistant in the Essex Town School District. Sharon wanted to work at the school because she loved kids and so she could spend the summers with her children. She was very involved in the Essex community, St. Pius Church, and her kid's school and extracurricular activities. She enjoyed being a mom, shopping, bowling, gardening, reading, and visiting with family and friends. She loved watching football and baseball, and was a huge fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox. In the summer, she enjoyed having cookouts with friends in the backyard by the pool or going boating on Lake Champlain. Sharon also loved dogs, even though she did not have one since John was allergic; she still made sure she kept a box of treats on hand just in case a friend with a dog came over to visit.
Sharon suffered a severe stroke in May of 2000 causing her to retire early. Even though she had limited speech and physical abilities, she kept a great attitude and continued to enjoy her life. John was a very devoted caregiver, making sure she was well taken care of. After John's retirement in 2012, John and Sharon could always be seen out and about together. They loved shopping, going to garage sales, going to church, going out to eat, having a good time with friends, or taking a cruise out in the car. They enjoyed many vacations together and visiting family out of state.
In 2014, they decided it was time to get out of Vermont and spend more time in the warm weather. They purchased a winter home in Bradenton, Fla., and officially became snowbirds. Unfortunately, during these years, Sharon's health declined, and she required 24/7 care due to her dementia. After John's passing, Sharon was moved back to Vermont and had been living at Helen Porter Nursing home.
The family would like to extend a big heartfelt thank you to all the amazing and caring nurses, doctors, aides, and staff at Helen Porter. Sharon was well cared for and we appreciate all the love, care and support you gave to her during her stay.
She is survived by her children, Jason Gabric and Heather (Todd) Connolly; grandson Daniel Gabric, all of Vermont; her mother Betty Cormany of Garland, Texas; her brother Dennis (Dena) Cormany and nieces Dara Cormany and Darcy (Nick) Griffin, of Richardson, Texas; her Aunt Dorothy and Uncle George Cormany, cousins Brenda (Jim) Pfeil, Beth (Gil) Duncan and Brian Cormany, all of Ohio; cousin Bobbie Jo (John) Taylor of Texas; and cousin Connie Benfield. She is also survived by cousin-in-law Becky Thomas of Ohio and childhood lifelong friend, Robbi Peterson of MI. Sharon was predeceased by her husband, John and her father Gale, cousin Bruce Benfield, and her dear Aunt Jo Benfield.
There will be no calling hours. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30 at Saint Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd, Essex, VT at 10 a.m. with Reverend Charles Ranges, SSE officiating. Masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Interment will be private. Sharon will be buried next to the love of her life, John, at the Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family also invites you to share your memoires and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.