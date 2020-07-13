With sorrow, our family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Sandra Lee Cilley (Lestage). Sandy passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on July 11 2020.
Sandy exuded joy, happiness, positivity, and thoughtfulness throughout her life. She made friends wherever she went and always left a positive difference. She made her mark of love, warmth, giving and selfless generosity on all. To know her was to love her.
Sandy enjoyed planning trips and traveling with her family to various destinations and she was always ready for the next trip. Sandy was fun loving and humerous, so easy to spend time with. She always made others feel good.
Sandy adored her 5 grandchildren and would spend hours being present with them, telling stories, making up songs and just laughing and loving them.
Sandy was born on April 5th 1949 in Burlington to Louise Lestage (Lewis) and Raymond Lestage. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1967 and attended Vermont College on a full scholarship. Sandy married Tom Cilley on September 14, 1974. Sandy was a long time resident of Essex Junction. Sandy worked at IBM for 36 years. She loved her job and the life-long friends and relationships she enjoyed there. Sandy enjoyed her retirement job working at Apple Valley vision where she was able to help people.
Sandy leaves her beloved family: husband Tom of 45 years, son Matthew Cilley and wife Haley and granddaughters Kennedy and Kendall from South Carolina, her daughter Karen Martella (Cilley) with husband Drew and grandchildren Braeden, Leighton and Karysn from New York. She leaves her dear sister Sue Luck and brother in law Steve as well as her special nephews and families, Brad and Jennifer Luck and Adam Luck, her brother William Lestage and family in Massachusetts and her sister- in law Susan Pons and family from France.
The family wishes to acknowledge the care from UVM home health and hospice and the wonderful love and caring from friends June, Anna, Joyce and Nancy. She knew you were there.
A celebration of Life will be held to honor Sandy at Lang Farm at 2:00pm on Saturday 7/18/20.
We would love all to attend, as limits have been lifted. AND if you have a story or memory to share, we would be very grateful.
In leui of flowers please send memorial contributions to UVM Home Health and Hospice, https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/
The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.