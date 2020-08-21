Richard (Dick) Perry passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home. He was born in 1930 in Bath, Maine, and was married in 1957 to Vivian McDougal Perry.
Viv and Dick were married until her death in 2015. The couple leaves behind six children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dick worked for IBM for over 35 years, most of that time in Essex Junction.
He was a member of the United States Air Force as a Flight Engineer and participated in the Berlin Airlift at the end of WWII and was deployed to Korea during the Korean War, where he served until it ended. Among other honors, he received the Air Force Air Cross.
Dick was active in the Essex community, including as a BSA Scout Master for over 10 years. He was an outdoor enthusiast and spent time sharing this love with others.
The family has asked that anyone who would like to remember Dick, make a donation in his name to UVM Home Hospice (formerly the Visiting Nurses) at the following: https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation in lieu of flowers.
Richard is laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt., along with the remains of his wife, Vivian, who predeceased him.