Rebecca Mae “Becky” (Alger) LeBlanc, of Essex Junction, Vt., 81, passed away on 3/20/20 at The Respite House in Colchester in the presence of loved ones.
Becky was born on 3/28/1938 in Williston, Vt., to Doris and Lloyd Alger.
Most important to Becky were her loved ones, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, she loved living in her Essex Junction home, the good memories of growing up and her life, which she often spoke of. She loved her part in helping to raise her grandchildren, and later her great grandchild Shawny for a short time. She loved strolling Shawny to the five corners memorial to see the colorful fountain, Christmastime, the lights, the first snow, shopping and preparing for Christmas, driving around town doing errands and seeing all the familiar and changing homes and places, going to church bazaars, rummage and garage sales. She also enjoyed drives on Pleasant Street, parts of Winooski and Williston, pointing out and reminiscing about special places she had lived with her parents and then later with her beloved husband, Bobby, and their growing young family of five children. Years after losing her husband, Bobby, she was fortunate enough to enjoy and spend years with a new love, Jerome Martel.
Becky also loved being in her home, sitting on the porch, watching tv with Buffer, the family cat, tending to her flowers, cooking meals for her family, and visits from family and friends. She found pleasure in sitting around the kitchen table talking with family. She especially found joy in seeing her great-grandchildren. She so appreciated the loving care and encouragement she received from her two sons, especially in her last years.
Becky leaves two daughters and two sons, daughter: Lynn M Kirby and her spouse, Raymond R Kirby, their two sons, Jesse R Kirby and Kyle W Kirby and his girlfriend, Rachel Rubin, daughter: Cindy L Rabidoux and her spouse, Robert F Rabidoux, their two sons, Shawn R Rabidoux and his son, Shawn, Jr. (Shawny) as well as Shawny's mother, Ashley Kelley, and Lee F Rabidoux and his spouse, Lindsey Rabidoux, and their children: Liam, Layla, and Levi, son: Robert L LeBlanc (Robby), Son: Randall J LeBlanc (Randy).
Becky also leaves a brother, Russell Alger (Rusty) and his wife, Jacqueline Alger (Jacky), their children, Teena Alger, Russell Alger Jr (Rusty), and Travis Alger, along with their extended families.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W LeBlanc (Bobby) in 1981 and her daughter, Cheryl Ann (Cheri) in 1991, as well as her parents, Lloyd and Doris Alger.
She was also predeceased by many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends, and loved ones, including Jerome Martel. She also leaves many special relatives, friends, and neighbors.