Judith Galdi

ESSEX – It is with ultimate sadness that we announce the passing of Judith Kinback Galdi, age 62. She died peacefully in her home on the morning of November 19, 2019 very shortly after being diagnosed with the reoccurrence of breast cancer. She was born in Erie, Pa., on January 18, 1957 and grew up in Liverpool, N.Y. and Beverly, Mass. After graduating from Trinity College in 1979, she decided to reside in the Burlington area for the remainder of her life.
The most important thing in Judy’s life was her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill, of 39 years, the three best kids on the planet — Peter, Joseph, and Jillian, along with their spouses Angela and Mark (Mulhern). Her new passion had become her five amazing grandchildren Tyler, Tate, Emilia, Drew and Molly.
Judy is also survived by her mother, Rose Kinback, five brothers and sisters, Mark Kinback, Meri Kuvent, Karen Hubbard, Linda Doherty and Chris Kinback, along with their spouses. Our family now includes 15 nieces and nephews and eight grand nieces and nephews.
Judy and Bill owned and operated The Wall Doctor for 33 years. It is a great source of pride that they created a successful, small family business together.
Judy was involved in an incredible amount of charitable organizations over the years. Her favorite was the Travis Roy Foundation, where she tirelessly worked at the Wiffle Ball tournament held every year. Judy also valued her strong community of wonderful, supportive friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Jct. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel on the campus of St. Michael’s College in Colchester. Burial will take place in the spring. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please join us in making donations to the Travis Roy Foundation or The Edmundite Challenge for The Fr. Mike Cronogue Hall at St. Michael’s College.