LADY LAKE, FLA. - Joseph Tomlinson Martin, 92, passed away December 16, 2020, at Elan Spanish Springs Assisted Living Facility in Lady Lake, Fla. He was a long-time resident of Essex Junction, Vt.
He was born on October 22, 1928 to Eunice Martin and was one of two children. He grew up in Manhasset (Long Island), N.Y., where he became an avid basketball and lacrosse player. His family moved to Middlebury, Vt., where he graduated from Middlebury High School.
After graduation he enlisted in the US Navy. He travelled the Caribbean and Mediterranean aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Kearsarge. Upon returning to Middlebury he married Shirley Murray.
One of his passions was deer hunting. He learned to hunt from his father-in-law and became an avid deer hunter, spending the two weeks of deer season tenting and hunting in various Vermont State and National Forests.
Joe spent his working life in sales. He earned his CLU designation and went on to work for Monarch Life Insurance, Metropolitan Life Insurance and ultimately became a co-owner of the Burlington, Vt., Allen Agency. He was active in the local business community as a member and past president of the Essex Rotary Club.
Joe retired in 1993. He and Shirley spent the next two years driving their Ford F250 diesel and 5th wheel around Florida in search of a place to relocate. They settled on The Villages in Lady Lake. Joe and Shirley became avid golfers and as Shirley once said, “all I want to do is shoot par” reflects their passion for the game.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 49 years in 1999. He is survived by his daughter Judy and her two daughters, Tiffany and Jessica, by his son Craig and his wife Melissa and their son Sully and by his son Jay and his wife Kelli and their daughter Kadie and son Colby. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
Due to current conditions, no funeral services are going to be held. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date and time in Vermont. At that time he will be laid to rest next to Shirley at the Essex Fairview Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to the Vermont Foodbank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.