Howard Magnant, 81, of Victoria Lane, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Barre.
Born on May 8, 1939 in Franklin, he was the son of Ralph and Ethel (Merrill) Magnant. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Franklin High School in June of 1957. After high school, he attended the Johnson State Teachers College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in June of 1963.
On August 27, 1963 he married Diane Prescott in New London, N.H. Following their marriage, they first made their home in Essex, then lived in Underhill and Jericho, before moving back to Essex. Then they retired to New London, N.H. Diane passed away on May 31, 2014. After Diane passed away, Howard moved back to Vermont – settling in St. Albans.
Howard spent his entire working career in the Essex school district, serving as a teacher, principal, and superintendent, retiring after 35 years of service.
Survivors include his sons Brent and his wife, April; Mark and his wife, Tina; and Brian Magnant; his grandchildren Taylor, and Marcus and his wife, Megan; his siblings Richard Magnant and his wife, Annette of Braintree; Raymond Magnant and his wife, Donna of Enosburg; Charlie Magnant and his wife, Ellen of Franklin; and Alice Levick of St. Albans; two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Diane Magnant.
The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the St. Mary Church in Franklin in the Spring of 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Church, c/o St. John the Baptist Church, PO Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
