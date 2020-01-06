ESSEX JUNCTION – Gina Carrassi LaBerge, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend passed away in Essex Junction on December 31, 2019.
Gina was born in Burlington on May 1, 1961, the daughter of Michael and Lois Carrassi. She graduated from Mount Mansfield Class of 1980. Over the past 20 years she worked various positions in the medical field and loved helping people.
She married the love of her life Michael LaBerge on September 12, 1987.
Gina is survived by her loving husband Michael LaBerge of Essex Junction; her sons Cody and Adam LaBerge; daughter Jordan LaBerge; grandson Owen Dubuque; father and step-mother Michael and Sandy Carrassi; sister Holli Bushey; brother-in-law Danny Bushey; sister-in-law Kathy and Fred Hickey; brother-in-law Bob and Sylvie LaBerge; brother-in-law Rick and Valerie LaBerge; sister-in-law Sue and Kevin Yeadon; brother-in-law Jeff and Cindy LaBerge; brother-in- law Dave and Angel LaBerge; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her mother Lois Carrassi and brother Michael Carrassi.
Gina will be missed for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, her unending kindness and her deep love of family. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.
Visiting hours were held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gina’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.