The family of Gilbert and Barbara Myers sadly share that Gill died peacefully on January 21, 2020, in his home in Williston. A memorial service will be held at the Essex United Methodist Church in Essex on Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m.
Gill was born in 1933 in a small, western-New York town: Randolph. He was the oldest child of Frederick and Nina Myers. He graduated from Randolph Central School in 1951 and graduated from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y. in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara (Shenefiel) in Napoli, N.Y. in October, and they were sent to Fort Knox, Ky., for U.S. Army basic training. Private Myers was sent to Butzbach, Germany, where his wife soon met him after crossing the Atlantic. They returned to Randolph in the spring of 1957. They moved to Boston as Gill attended Boston School of Law (graduated in 1960) while Barbara served as a registered nurse.
Their eldest, Christopher, was born in 1958. The young family moved to Poultney, Vt., where Gill worked with J. Malcolm Williams. Daughter Amy was born in 1961. They moved to Burlington where Gill was appointed as the assistant city attorney for Burlington. He soon set up shop in Essex Junction on Railroad Avenue, serving as an attorney for over 40 years. He was a lifelong member of the Lion’s Club and worked with Habitat for Humanity. He liked being able to help people with whatever they needed. He was active in the Vermont Bar Association. He enjoyed painting, woodworking, telling stories, reading, fishing, birdwatching, singing, and being outdoors. He loved and was very proud of his grandchildren: Elijah LaChance (Megan), AnnaGrace LaChance, and Zinnia LaChance.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, their son Christopher (Diana), their daughter Amy (Marc-André), his brother Clark (Francis), adoring grandchildren, and many, many friends. Our “Papa” will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Habitat for Humanity, Vermont Association for the Blind and VisuallyImpaired, or the Essex United Methodist Church. Please visit www.awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.