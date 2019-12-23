Gifford Roscoe Hart Jr. born on February 25, 1930 passed away on December 17, 2019. Gifford was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sportsman, and lover of life.
He is survived by his wife, Bronislawa “Rusty” Hart; sons Gifford R. III of Fairfield, John D., Joseph C. (Erika) of Essex Junction, and Curtis C. (Rebecca) of Austin, Texas. He will be sorely missed by his five grandchildren: Gifford R. IV (Emma), Margot Cummings (Andrew), Tremaine W., Sonja, Christopher (Jorie), and great-granddaughter Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made in Gifford’s memory to The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (www.iava.org). The wake will be held Sunday, Dec. 22 from 2-5 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home 1176 Main St, Fairfax, VT. Mass Services will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Pius X Parish in Essex Junction.
A full obituary can be found at awrfh.com.