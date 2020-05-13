Frances Anne Shortsleeve, a former resident of Essex Jct., Ormond Beach, Fla., and most recently Charleston, S.C., died on May 11, 2020 at the age of 91.
She was raised in Randolph, the daughter of William and Mabel Kenrick. During high school Fran worked at the local soda fountain, where she waited on Dane H. Shortsleeve. On-the-job flirting led to 67 years of marriage, five children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Fran was a UVM graduate, a member of Tri-Delta sorority and the Order of Eastern Star. She volunteered for many years with her local library and Meals on Wheels. Fran attended church faithfully. She enjoyed hikes, picnics, sugar on snow parties and her flower gardens.
Proceeded in death by Dane in 2017, she leaves her children and their families: Deborah (Nick Nowlan) Tramontana, Dane W. (Joan) Shortsleeve, Bethany (Brian) Cole, Susan (Greg) Holder, and Amy (John) Kemp. She also leaves her sister Ann McCann, her sister-in-law Rosamond Gullbrand, and many dear friends.
Gifts may be made in Fran’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Visit www.carolinamemorial.com to sign her guest book.