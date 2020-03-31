Estelle Katherine Boisse of Essex filled her reservation in heaven on March 28, 2020. Born to John and Harriet McNeil on March 6, 1934 in Waukegan, IL, she grew up as the youngest of six children in Oak Park, IL. Her youth was filled with neighborhood adventures and lessons of love, frugality and hard work. After working for a few years in Chicago, she married and moved to the East Coast. For several years, she homesteaded on the family farm in rural Vermont, where she dedicated her life to raising her four children. Following that, she moved to Essex where she lived for 40 years, working at the University of Vermont for 20 years as part of the administrative staff. Her active retirement included gardening, fishing, feeding songbirds, playing tennis and delighting all with her delicious meals and desserts.
Estelle will be greatly missed by all who survive her: sisters Jane Lucole of Riverwood, IL and Lorraine Rivera of St. Paul, MN; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - Katherine and Alexander D. Crosett, III of Hanover, MA (Alexander D. Crosett, IV – Cambridge, MA and Rainer Crosett – Berlin, Germany); Valerie Boisse of Essex, VT (Karr Mandigo – Milton, VT and his children, Ian and Isabella Bessette); Lawrence and Nania Boisse of South Burlington, VT; and Marcia and Bradley St. Amour of Milton, VT (Zachary and Nathaniel St. Amour).
Estelle was a lifelong Christian and is now with her Savior. While our hearts break with her physical absence, she will live forever in our hearts. She will be remembered for many things including an unwavering strength throughout life, her independence, incredible cooking, magical sewing skills, her love of music and her angelic voice.
Services will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Essex Junction.
