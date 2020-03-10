Eric Lant Sunderland, 56, passed away at McClure Miller Respite House on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Eric is now pain free and in Heaven with his Lord. He was born in Middlebury on July 27, 1963 son of the late Orrin and Wanda (Boynton) Sunderland.
Eric was raised in a strong Christian family. Eric loved his Lord. He lived out his faith everyday and never doubted or questioned the Lord’s love for him even in the midst of an aggressive brain cancer diagnosis. He was passionate about studying The Word of God. He loved teaching Sunday school and leading devotions with his wife and children. Eric cherished the time he spent talking about the Lord with his wife, daughter, and father-in-law as well as the many other friends and family who crossed his path. Eric’s fondest memories were times spent with his immediate and extended family.
Eric felt incredibly blessed by the core group of people who loved and supported him and his family throughout his courageous battle with cancer.
Eric was a devoted husband and father. He always looked forward to watching all three of his boys play sports. He especially looked forward to football and wrestling seasons as he himself was the quarterback for his high school team as well as a Vermont State Champion wrestler his senior year.
Growing up, Eric spent one week each summer at the Word of Life (WOL) camp. When he and Teresa started dating, they often double-dated with Eric’s parents and would attend special events held at WOL. As Eric and Teresa’s family grew, they continued the WOL tradition by camping for a week out of the summer at the WOL campground. The WOL memories only got better when Eric’s brother, Dave and his family joined the tradition of coming each summer.
Eric was a dedicated sales representative for NRF Distributors of Augusta, Maine for almost 30 years. He was always grateful to have a job that he loved so much. He was also thankful for the many special friendships that he developed with his supervisors, co-workers, and customers. Eric was incredibly touched by the kindness and generosity of all those who participated in the golf fundraiser that was organized by NRF.
Eric is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Teresa (Euber) Sunderland of Essex, his sons, Dominic Orrin Sunderland, Jacob Leland Sunderland, Jayden David Sunderland, and daughter, Grace Lauren Sunderland, a brother David Sunderland and wife Theresa of Rutland, his sister Amy Mood and husband James of Claremont, N.H., father-in-law Leland Euber, Jr. of Salisbury, mother-in-law Cyndi Moulton of Arizona, brother-in-law Leland Euber III of Arizona, three nieces, Katie Sunderland, Jenna Sunderland, Emily Sunderland, two nephews Peter Mood and Luke Sunderland, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
