ESSEX JUNCTION – Eileen Jean (Dembrosky) Ernest, 76, passed away on November 17, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Eileen was born in Albany, N.Y, on June 18, 1943 daughter of the late Frank and Eileen (Gilder) Dembrosky.
Eileen was also predeceased by her husband Elton Ernest, her sister Mary Dietz, her brother Thomas Dembrosky and an infant niece Gina Rowinski.
Eileen leaves behind her son Elton Kenneth Ernest and wife Hannah of South Burlington, her daughter Elizabeth Aldrich and husband Robert of Monkton, her sisters: Sheila Benedict (Floyd) of Las Vegas, N.V.; Barbara Rogers of Florida and Kristine Ingemie (Joe) of Albany, N.Y., four grandchildren: Robert “Will” Aldrich, Emily Aldrich, Ashley Aldrich and Elton William Ernest, two brothers in law, Ronald Ernest of New York and William Ernest and wife Dorothy of New York, a sister in law, Linda Rowinski (Gene) of New York, several nieces and nephews and close family friend Arpy Ernest of New York.
There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Essex Junction with Reverand Charles Ranges SSE officiating. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Eileen’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family also invites you to share memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com