August 31, 1951 - July 28, 2020
Dorothy “Dee” Gannon, 68, died after a two-year fight with cancer on July 28, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
Dee was born August 31, 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter and youngest of four to Winifred Kay and Anthony Edward Campi. She graduated from Logansport High School in Indiana, class of 1969, and then studied Business at Indiana University in Bloomington. She later graduated first in her class from Locklear College in Indianapolis, with a degree in Court Reporting, and won the President’s Award as outstanding student.
While working her way through school, Dee was employed and was a single mother to two young girls, Carey and Mandy, at Indiana University Law School before working at the Indiana law firm Ice Miller Donadio & Ryan.
In 1984, upon moving to Vermont, she worked for Court Reporters Associates as well as for Judge Albert Coffrin, Chief Judge of the US District Court for Vermont and as an office manager with Affolter Gannon. She also worked at the Barnes and Noble bookstore for her great love of reading and substituted at the Essex High School library.
Dee was loving, gentle and kind. She always put the needs of others before her own. Dee was the life of the party with a brilliant sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her greatest passion was the joy she got from her family and watching her children and granddaughters grow up. Cooking was one of her favorite ways to share time with them. She liked to take the girls on trips, and “Dee Dee” would also plan summer plays for them to perform together, building the stage, acting their parts and enticing the neighbors to attend.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband Michael Gannon, her daughter Carey Rose (and husband Chris Rose), her daughter Mandy Carlson, her son Andrew Gannon, and granddaughters Chelsey Carlson, McKenna Carlson, Mady Rose, Jessie Rose, Alexis Carlson and Nora Gannon Powers. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Campi, James Campi and John Campi, and her nieces and nephews Todd Campi, Christy Belli, John E. Campi and Beth Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.