Deborah Anne Moshier, 68, of Essex Junction, went to soar with the angels on March 8, 2020. She passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family after a long battle with cancer.
Debbie was born on August 29, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., the daughter of Ralph and Madeline Bushey. Debbie graduated from Milton High School in 1969 and then attended Vermont College of Cosmetology.
Debbie loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time and having adventures with her grandchildren, Sierra and Dustin. Debbie loved to garden and took great pride in her flowers and yard. She belonged to several crafting groups over the years and everyone she knew benefited from her talent. Debbie was in love with her pet Yorkies, Finny and GiGi and kitty Kebbler, who played and brought her so much joy.
Left to cherish Debbie’s memory are her son Michael Densmore, Jr., daughter Heather Salter and her partner Ron Varney, and grandchildren Sierra and Dustin Salter; her sisters Cindy Atherton and her husband Donald and their children and grandchildren; Tami Menard and her husband Victor and their children and grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Patricia St. Amour and her husband George and their children and grandchildren; brother-in-law Jerry Sampere and his wife Candice and their children and grandchildren.
Debbie was predeceased by her father and mother Ralph (Bob_ and Madeline (Nan) Bushey and, in 2019, by her husband John.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1233 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Chittenden County Humane Society, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403.