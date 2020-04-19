Wife, Mother, Nana and special friend passed peacefully at the McClure Miller Respite House on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday. Only angels go to heaven on Easter.
Dawna was born in Burlington, Vt., on September 19, 1945, the daughter of Guy E. Cameron and Marion E. Cameron (Robinson). Dawna graduated from Essex Junction High School in Essex Junction, Vt., class of 1963. Dawna accepted her first job at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Upon returning to Vermont she worked for the State of Vermont, Department of Health as a secretary in Handicap Childrens Clinic for 14 years. The next chapter of her career took her to IBM where she also worked as a secretary before retiring in August of 2002 after 21 years.
She returned to Vermont to pursue the love of her life, John McClellan. Dawna and John were married September 4, 1965 at Holy Family Church in Essex Junction. Their daughter. Amy, was born the following August and their son, John, was born seven years later to round out their family. Dawna had a tremendous love for her family. She was never happier than when her family was all gathered for special occasions, holidays and barbecues. Her “hotter than hell” beans were always the hit of the party. Dawna had a great love for her two granddaughters, Cameron and Caitlin. She cherished watching her beautiful granddaughters grow into young women. There was nothing that Nana wouldn’t do for them.
Dawna wasn’t big into traveling or being away from her home. While she was working, her ideal vacation was a week off from work just staying at home, cleaning her house and taking care of her family. For many years, Dawna would enjoy Sunday rides up to Underhill with husband John where she would often take a little nap and really miss part of the ride. Upon retiring, she was finally able to spend all the time she wanted at home taking care of her house and helping out in the yard. She enjoyed picking up her granddaughters from school and practices and just spending more time with her family.
Dawna is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, John, her daughter Amy Blanchard and husband Damon of Georgia, Vt., son John McClellan and wife Meredith of Essex, Vt., granddaughters Cameron and Caitlin McClellan of Essex, Vt., sister Corrine “Candy” Fournier and husband Kenneth of St. Albans, brother-in-law Peter of Underhill, Vt., sister-in-law Margaret of Williston and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends Nancy Davis of Newark, VT and Sue Deuso of Milton, VT. She was predeceased by her parents Guy & Marion, sister Suzan Theisen, sisters-in-law Estella McClellan, Yvonne McClellan, Arlene McClellan, brothers-in-law Douglas McClellan, Robert “Skeezix” McClellan, Donald Allen Sr. and niece Betty McClellan.
Dawna received excellent care in her final months mainly by her husband John, who did everything he could to care for her and her daughter Amy, who Dawna would say was the best nurse she could have asked for. The family would also like to recognize the outstanding care she received from Home Health and Hospice staff, as well as the Respite House in Colchester. The care they gave to her was truly amazing, thank you so much!
A graveside service at Underhill Flats Cemetery and celebration of Dawna’s life will be held at a later date with a formal notice to follow. In memory, contributions may be made in her name to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt.