Dale (Bubba) St. Peter, born January 18, 1958, passed peacefully on March 31, 2020, with family by his side.
He served Honorably protecting our country in the United States Army and the Army National Guard between 1977 and 1985. He was a devoted father and employee at Johnson Paint for more than 20 years, then moved to Fluor, where he remained active until passing.
He is survived by his only child, Amanda St. Peter; his grandchildren JT and Gio; his partner Robin Berard of 30 years; as well as Gizmo, his loyal friend for more than 15 years.
He is predeceased by his mother, Christine A. St. Peter, and his father, Frederick J. St. Peter.
We will always remember his flames, glitter, and outgoing and funny personality. Butterfly Kisses, Dad.
The family will have a private burial to reunite him with his mother and father this summer, as well as a celebration of life for him.