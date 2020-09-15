Catherine “Cathy” Lynn Douglas (Talbot) Canaday, passed away the morning of Sept. 3, 2020 at her home in Richmond, Vt., after an unexpected bout with cancer.
Born June 8, 1959 in Yonkers, N.Y., the second child of five children to Frances (Backes) Douglas and Robert Douglas, her family settled “upstate” in Chester, N.Y., where she later relocated to Wappingers Falls, N.Y. There she met and married her husband Glenn. They then moved to Burlington, Vt., settling in Richmond, Vt.
She retired from Consolidated Communications two years ago to babysit for her grandson, Jameson and later granddaughter, Emilia. She enjoyed doting on the grandkids, watching her children grow to be adults, fall convertible rides through the Green Mountains and helping run high school and youth wrestling tournaments across Vermont.
She leaves behind her husband Glenn A. Canaday, her mother Frances Douglas, father Robert Douglas, her three sons, Ian Talbot, Glenn M. Canaday and Ryan Canaday with his wife Beth Canaday and their children Jameson Ryan Canaday and Emilia Rose Canaday. Her siblings, Richard Douglas (Patty), Maureen Feder (Doron), Frances Miles (Jeff) and Patricia Douglas along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A remembrance will be on September 26, 2020 at the Jericho Community Center located at 329 Browns Trace Road, Jericho, VT, from 2 to 7 p.m. Casual dress required so she will recognize you. Mask and social distancing rules apply. Light food and BYOB refreshments will be available.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to either, American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org) or Vermont Hospice (https://www.uvmhomehealth.org).
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.