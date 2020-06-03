Caryn L. Bartlett, 49, of Essex, Vt., passed away on May 24, 2020 in her boyfriend’s arms at their home. She was born on November 9, 1970 in Burlington to Larry and Shirley Bartlett. She loved the NY Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and music. She adored her special grandsons; they brought her joy and happiness. Her favorite activity was playing Corn Hole with her friends. She will be deeply missed by many.
Caryn leaves behind her mom, dad, three daughters, Ashley, Allison and Alyssa, four special grandsons Thomas, Jaxon, Luke and Tripp, and two sisters Dawn and Stephanie, as well as her very special friend Sue and her dog Buddy and kitty Eva, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Per Caryn’s wishes a private Celebration of Life will be held with close family and friends. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.