Arlan Wayne Elwood, 81, of Essex Junction died peacefully on December 31, 2019, following a brief decline in health. He was born on November 7, 1938 in Saint Albans, Vt., to Nathan and Doris (Abel) Elwood.
Arlan married Jane Titus on December 29, 1961 and together they raised five children in Essex Junction.
Arlan was an engineer for the State of Vermont in the structures division of the Department of Transportation for 39 years, retiring in 2000. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman throughout the years. He was able to enjoy one last season this year hunting with his family in Lamoille County. He was a family man enjoying the company of others around his pool while he cooked on the on the grill and listened to “his tunes.” One of his greatest joys was the Alaskan Cruise he took with his son, Tom, where they fished for salmon. He was a member of Trout Unlimited. He was also an enthusiastic fan of both the Red Sox and Giants and rarely missed a game. He was able to watch the Giants one last time while in the hospital.
Arlan was predeceased in death by his parents, his wife’s parents, his brother Arnold Elwood, his beloved wife of 50 years, Jane, his brother-in-law, Thomas Titus, his son-in-law, Brian Taylor, and his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Mallabar.
His surviving family includes; his brother Cecil (June) Elwood, his brother-in-law Jack (Judy) Titus, his children and their spouses, Jody (Kevin) Heffernan, Susan Barnes, Thomas (Erika) Elwood, Heidi Taylor, and Lisa (Jim) Mallabar, his grandchildren Ashley, Tyler, Cody, Heather, Holly, Amanda, Tommy, Damiana, Caitlin, Melissa, Justin, Aaron and Cassie as well as his great-grandchildren, Amera, Christopher, Matthew, Noah, Iris (and two more on the way!). He also leaves many nieces and nephews that he adored.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2010 at 11:00 a.m. at the Essex United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions in Arlan’s memory may be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, VT 05452 or Trout Unlimited, (tu.org) P.O. Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438. The family also invites you to share your memoires and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.