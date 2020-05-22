Anne Louise Kennison died peacefully on May 20, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in
Jersey City, N.J., to Armin and Helene Hoos on March 31, 1925. Her love of nature and Vermont brought her to college at UVM where she met her former husband Robert Kennison. Together they enjoyed skiing, camping, fishing, organic gardening and restoring old houses.
Her independent, resourceful and frugal spirit remained with her throughout her life. She would
harvest fiddleheads, elderberries, mushrooms and other wild edibles following the footsteps of
Euell Gibbons, author of “Stalking the Wild Asparagus.” Her family and friends benefited from her bountiful organic garden and superb culinary skills. While listening to music, she braided and hookedrugs, quilted, sewed and enjoyed making many handmade crafts. Well into her 80s, she continued entering her creations into the judging at the Champlain Valley Fair.
When not involved with one of these activities, she could be found biking, walking, XC skiing, snowshoeing and downhill skiing in any kind of weather. She participated in many fundraising events, one of which was biking from Washington state to San Diego raising money for the
Lung Association. She volunteered extensively especially through her church organizations as well as Fletcher Allen auxiliary, Replays, Meals on Wheels and Ronald MacDonald House. She was the Salt of the Earth always willing to help.
She is survived by her children and families: Bradley and Jill Kennison, grandson Scott (Lindsay) Kennison and great-grandson Syzer Kennison, Andrea and Craig Echo, grandchildren Stefan and Hannah Echo. Anne also leaves a “special daughter,” Sandra Illanes-Brochet from Antofagasta, Chile, who lived with Anne’s family from 1969-70 and remained very close, visiting Vermont every year for the past 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet Sonntagg, and grandson Dana Kennison.
The family would like to thank her providers, caregivers at Pillsbury South, and Bayada healthcare (especially Melissa) for the love, compassion and care they gave Anne. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Anne’s memory can be made to Essex Rescue Inc, 1 Educational Dr, Essex Jct, VT, 05452.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.