Ann Lister Greene, 88, of Essex Junction, passed away on Tuesday, May 26 after a long illness. Born in 1931, in Burlington, Vt., she was a daughter of the late Charles and Marion (McLaughlin) Lister. Ann graduated as Valedictorian from Winooski High School and Magma Cum Laude from the University of Vermont with a BA in Education. She married the “love of her life”, her sixth-grade sweetheart, Gerald W. Greene, in 1952.
Ann is survived by her five children and their spouses: Debbie and John Coomes of Youngsville, N.C.; Kim Smith of Temple, Texas; Gerry and Rita
Greene of Sachse, Texas; Kathy and Dale Parizo of Essex Junction; Jeff
and Valerie Greene of Essex Junction; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Gerald William Greene, her sister, Helen Burbo, and brother, David “Fritz” Lister.
She retired from the Vermont District Court of Burlington, as Chief District Court Clerk after 35 years of distinguished service. Ann was highly respected by her judicial colleagues for her leadership and integrity.
In retirement, Ann and Gerald spent many happy years at their home in Winter Haven, Fla. She was a devoted wife and mother. Ann was always about family first, supporting each child in education, sports, church, and social activities. She served as President of the Essex Junction Boosters Club, was a faithful member of the Catholic Church as well as held leadership roles in the Catholic Daughters of America. She was active and extremely proud of her garden. Ann loved her Boston Red Sox and the companionship of Greta (her cat).
Due to the current restrictions a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Foundation. PSP is one of the diseases being studied as part of the NINDS Parkinson’s Disease Biomarkers Program (http://pdbp.ninds.nih.gov/). The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.