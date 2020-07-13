Albert S. Bergendahl (age 78) passed away on July 10, 2020 at the McClure Respite House in Colchester, Vermont after many years battling cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Al was born in Liberty, New York on May 29th, 1942 to Helen (née Schiffer) and Albert Roosevelt Bergendahl. Al grew up in Smallwood, NY. After graduating from Monticello High School, he earned three degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY: a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering (1963), a Master of Science in Geology (1965), and a PhD in Chemistry (1970). He spent two years in South America working for Schlumberger, at the time an engineering company serving the petrochemical industry. In August 1967, he married Dorothy P. Armbruster at the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow in North Tarrytown, NY.
After moving his growing family to Essex Junction, Vermont in 1970, he began many years service with IBM. In 1992, Al took early retirement. He then provided independent consulting services to many companies in the semi-conductor industry. Throughout his career he enjoyed attending conferences and technical meetings with colleagues, providing him opportunities to travel much of the world.
Al is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy; his daughter, Kym, and her husband, Jenns Robertson (Alexandria, VA); his daughter, Lisa, and husband, Carsten and daughter Dora Christiansen (Søvind, Denmark); his son, Marc, and wife, Louise, and their children, Maxwell, Rose and Alexander (Troy, NY). He also leaves his brother, Robert, his wife, Marlene, and their children and their families. He is predeceased by his sister, Lynn (née Bergendahl) Longshore, but is survived by her daughter, Lori Lynn and her family.
We would like to thank all the numerous members of the UVM medical staff who have contributed to his care over the last 10 years. We extend special thanks to the exceptional service of Dr. C. Hebert, Dr. P. Unger, brother-in-law John G. Armbruster, social worker J. Hauptman and the Miller 5 team, the Interventional Radiology team, and Home Health and Hospice Group. In addition, the family thanks Home Care Assistance of Greater Burlington, the Vermont Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Associations (APDA), and the McClure Miller Respite House.
A celebration of Al’s life will occur at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al’s name to: American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 397, Montpelier, VT 05601-0397), The American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA 72 East Concord Street, C 3, Boston, MA 02118), or The Brownell Library Foundation (P.O. Box 264, Essex Junction, VT 05453-0264). We also invite you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com