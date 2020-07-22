Earlier this month, we asked readers to submit questions they would like answered by the candidates running for seats on the Vermont State Senate.
Fifteen candidates, 13 Democrats and two Republicans, are vying for six seats in the Chittenden District.
While the two Republicans will be assured a spot on their party's ticket for the general election in November, the primary on Aug. 11 will winnow the field of Democrats down to only six.
To help you decide which Democrats you'd like to see on the ballot in November, over the next few weeks, the Reporter is featuring the candidates' stances on three different issues. All answers were authored by the candidates themselves and are only edited to comply with Associated Press style formatting. (i) denotes the candidate is an incumbent.
This week, we asked:
What support, if any, will you give to the Vermont State Colleges System?
Michael Sirotkin (i)
For many years I represented the full time and adjunct faculty at the Vermont State Colleges and saw first hand the financial pressures our state colleges were under. Vermont is next to last among the states in our support for higher education. We must do better and the bridge funding of over $25 million the Legislature just appropriated is a good start to better funding. However, we have also called for structural changes in the VSC, which will clearly need to accompany our increased funding.
Thomas Chittenden
Consolidation of administration and services is needed for our publicly-funded higher education institutions and I would work to motivate University of Vermont to extend their proven higher education excellence to steer a Vermont State Colleges renewal through back-office shared services, articulation agreements, trusted curriculum and channels for students between the schools.
We have great state colleges that serve a lot of first-generation college Vermonters. Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, Castleton College and UVM can create specialized in-person learning, online learning and graduate programs to serve our residents and those from other states. We can consolidate, innovate and adapt to meet the higher education needs of Vermont.
Dylan Giambatista
I’ve served on the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees since 2018, and am an alum of CCV and NVU-Johnson. These institutions are essential to our future and need support.
Vermont has a dismal 30+ year record of reducing its percentage of investment in affordable public college. We rank at the very bottom of the pack for funding higher education. It is time to restore funding so more Vermonters can achieve their educational and workforce goals. As a state senator, I will propose a five-year plan and permanent dedicated revenue source to restore our funding percentage and support Vermont students.
Louis Meyers
I have long supported increased funding for our state colleges. Vermont ranks 49th in the country in state funding for our colleges, and this is shameful. The state colleges are one of the bedrocks for building a stronger Vermont and a better future for our young (and older) Vermonters.
I like the recent proposal to encourage each of the colleges to develop a special academic focus and become centers of excellence in specific disciplines and fields of study.
Philip Baruth (i)
As chair of the Senate Education Committee, I worked on the one-year bridge funding necessary to keep all the campuses afloat – about $30 million for the coming year. That was designed to buy time to seriously overhaul the structure and mission of the system. Going forward, we will need to find a dedicated source of funding to provide around $20 million more each year.
But make no mistake: closing the three campuses as ex-Chancellor Jeb Spaulding suggested would be a job-killing nightmare in those areas of the state, especially the Northeast Kingdom. So we need partnerships with companies in those areas, job-training programs designed specifically to feed students into growth industries and a much more robust commitment from the Legislature to make sure that VSC has what I’ve called “a public endowment,” a funding source that won’t be subject to cuts and changes each year.
David Scherr
I do plan to support the VSCS to ensure a viable college opportunity for everyone in Vermont.
VSCS is critical to providing economic opportunity for all Vermonters. Post-high school education significantly increases lifetime earnings and economic stability, and we need post-high school education to be a possibility for everyone, regardless of income or wealth. We will all be better off when young Vermonters can achieve their potential.
Christopher Pearson (i)
I remember greeting eighth graders at the statehouse and asking if any thought their parents were stressed about affording college. Many hands went up and I thought, these students probably won’t give high school their all since they know college is out of reach.
Vermont lags the nation with tuition assistance. We should redirect corporate welfare and some of our current student loan budget along with income from cannabis regulation so we can afford a tuition-free program for Vermont students. That will strengthen our system for the future and help us educate tomorrow's workforce. It will also give families hope.
Kesha Ram
Providing quality, affordable higher education to all Vermonters has been missing from our state legislative priorities. In fact, Vermont is 49th in the nation — nearly dead last — in terms of state funding for higher education.
In the last fiscal year, the state spent around $157 million on Corrections and $94 million on higher education. The state should look at sustainable ways to to change the high spending on areas like Corrections, while ensuring that budget cuts do not hurt our VSC system at a time when people need more learning opportunities.
Steve May
Supports should be driven by the needs of students. VSC needs to better compete for students. The state has strangled the system through mismanagement to the point of starvation. By being more competitive in the academic marketplace, VSC, Vermont Technical College and CCV all improve overall.
I would repurpose one of the NVU campuses to better focus on graduate school level programming, while supporting undergraduate studies at the other. Academic offerings between UVM, VSC and VTTech much be coordinated as to limit duplication.
Ginny Lyons (i)
I voted for legislation providing $22.7 million for the VSCS to begin pandemic recovery. The law includes a comprehensive analysis of VSC to move forward. Identifying programs that bring and retain students to Vermont should result. Important steps that link four-year colleges with secondary schools through dual enrollment or with CCV are already in place. VSC is critical to the economic and social fabric of Vermont.
Marketing support for the system is key as is the promise of 21st century broadband and training for students within and outside the state. Vermont is known to have reduced the COVID-19 crisis—we should market this destination for on and off-campus study.
June Heston
Having worked in higher education for nearly 20 years, I understand the challenges facing the college system including rising cost of higher education and a decrease student population.
It will be imperative to determine the needs of our Vermont students along with the needs to the business community and determine how we structure an education system that is affordable, accessible and relevant. Working with our business community will ensure we are developing curriculum that trains our students to meet the needs of employers and ensure job placement upon graduation.
Erhard Mahnke
I would fight for additional state funding for VSC, to make tuition for in-state residents much more affordable. We could pay for this by imposing a surcharge on the $50 million in savings that the wealthiest 5% of Vermonters received from President Donald Trump's administration’s tax cuts over the past few years.
Unless we ensure the future success of VSC, we will deny many low and moderate-income students the opportunity for a higher education, which will lead to more young Vermonters leaving the state to pursue better opportunities elsewhere. The proposal to close Northern Vermont University was short-sighted and would have devastated the local rural economies.
Adam Roof
VSC is a keystone of Vermont’s education system and without it, far too many Vermont students would not have the opportunity to benefit from higher education. More than half of the students attending a college in the system are the first in their families to attend college, and as a first generation college student myself, I understand firsthand the value of higher education.
My stance is informed by my experience as a trustee at UVM during our last financial crisis in 2008, during which time I worked to defend the quality of education and student well-being. My commitment to properly-funded high-quality education remains steadfast.