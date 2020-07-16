Last week, we asked readers to submit questions they would like answered by the candidates running for seats on the Vermont State Senate.
Fifteen candidates, 13 Democrats and two Republicans, are vying for six seats in the Chittenden District.
While the two Republicans will be assured a spot on their party's ticket for the general election in November, the primary on Aug. 11 will winnow the field of Democrats down to only six.
To help you decide which Democrats you'd like to see on the ballot in November, over the next three weeks, the Reporter will be featuring the candidates' stances on three different issues. All answers were authored by the candidates themselves and are only edited to comply with Associated Press style formatting. (i) denotes the candidate is an incumbent.
This week, we asked:
How will you help reduce the tax burden school district budgets place on residents?
Michael Sirotkin (i)
I serve as the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee. This year we held the line on property taxes despite the fact that the Education Fund faces over a $100 million deficit, due to COVID-related decreases in sales and rooms and meals taxes.
What this means is that we will be making up that shortfall through budget reductions or transfers of other revenues to pay for education. It will not come from steep increases in the property taxes, which if we hadn't acted would have gone up close to 17%.
Thomas Chittenden
Our school districts can achieve better outcomes at lower costs through more efficient resource coordination. What we need to do is design systems around population patterns instead of along imaginary town boundary lines that were drawn before the automobile age.
Key infrastructure like learning management systems, synchronous meeting platforms, grade tracking systems, payroll systems, email, web services and more, can be scaled up to serve more schools at a low marginal cost – we don’t need each school district to maintain its own separate systems when we could have better outcomes at lower costs through standardized and centralized services.
Dylan Giambatista
Community members in Essex often cite our schools as one of our strongest assets. I share this view. As I conclude my fourth year as a member of the House Education Committee, I remain a strong supporter of our public educators and local schools.
If anything, COVID-19 has underscored the importance of supporting our education system. School staff have stepped up to provide services like universal meals, distance learning and a range of other essential programs. While I am all for reform and maximizing the value of education, I do not think we should make cuts during a pandemic.
Louis Meyers
I support shifting more of the school budget funding to the income tax, with less reliance on the property tax. Our very high property tax rates in Vermont make it difficult for retired Vermonters on fixed incomes to keep their homes.
In addition, we are seeing an increase in renters and a decrease in home ownership, which further increases the financial pressure on those who still own their own homes. A graded income tax - and perhaps an added tax on those who own second homes in the state, may be somewhat less predictable on a year-to-year basis, but ultimately would be more fair.
Philip Baruth (i)
In Vermont we fund schools not according to number of students, but number of weighted students – in other words, there’s a formula that weights certain students more because they’re more expensive to educate. High school students, students in poverty, English Language learners are currently all weighted more. But that formula is 25 years out of date, and a study the Legislature commissioned from UVM recommended creating a new weight for kids in rural districts, who also cost more because of travel distances and the lack of economies of scale.
I worked hard to pass a bill that would have rebalanced the formula to include this new category for more rural districts, which would provide some tax relief in less densely populated parts of the county. Unfortunately COVID-19 back-burnered that bill. This session my hope is to get it through, because it’s long overdue.
David Scherr
We need to change how we pay for schooling in Vermont.
Property taxes are a regressive tax, and even though we have a policy in place to make property taxes income-sensitive up to a certain point, we still place too heavy a burden on middle-income earners. By making our tax structure more progressive, we will reduce the burden school budgets place on middle class Vermonters.
Christopher Pearson (i)
This is a persistent challenge further complicated by the fact that Vermont voters keep deciding to increase school spending. I believe we should replace our regressive property tax system for schools with one based on income.
And I believe we should acknowledge that much of the increase in school spending relates to social issues, trauma and other health concerns that aren't strictly education. It would make sense to pay for them out of our current Health and Human Services budget and relieve property taxes burdens that way.
Kesha Ram
The cost of educating our children is not a burden, but our shared responsibility to Vermont's next generation. That cost is often felt disproportionately, especially as Vermont’s Education Fund may face a $176 million deficit this year.
First, we should direct funding where we can to K-12 schools without relying solely on the grand list. We should also consider a new funding formula based more on ability to pay than property value. Finally, we should examine the cost of some programs in relation to their outcomes, and not simply throw money at education solutions that are not working.
Steve May
I support a shift to an income tax as the primary funding source for education.
I believe that is much fairer. It also recognizes that many people are property "rich" but face real financial challenges in meeting day-to-day needs. Income is a fairer metric. I would include a special annual levi for second-home owners and homes over 5,000 square feet.
Ginny Lyons (i)
Chittenden districts save tax dollars through joint purchases of materials or services while preserving local control. Cost reduction is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using stabilization and reserve funds can help.
Teachers, parents, and local school leaders can develop policies for how schools reopen and cost-based needs. The state should provide public health guidance, PPE, broadband, technology or infrastructure improvements through federal CARES dollars.
Limited state bonding for capital maintenance and upgrades is needed as well as improved timelines, separating health care from local budgets, integrating human service programs, after-school, health care and prevention programs within schools. Burdens on school boards and professionals can be lessened.
June Heston
The idea of a hybrid school tax system using a lower homestead education property tax rate and a new education income tax should be explored. This has been proposed by the legislature previously, and it was determined that non-residential property taxes would remain unchanged.
With that said, special education funding is a priority. It has been stated “researchers found inconclusive evidence that adjustments need to be made” regarding children with special needs. As a parent of a child who received these benefits, I know the important of this funding. Act 112 funding has been extended due to COVID-19.
Erhard Mahnke
We know two-thirds of Vermont homeowners pay their education property taxes based upon their income and their family’s ability to pay, but the wealthiest one-third of Vermonters do not. By eliminating the residential homestead property tax and replacing it with an income-based tax for all Vermonters (not just low and middle income Vermonters), and ensuring that everyone, including our wealthiest residents, pays their fair share, we can certainly reduce reliance on the regressive property tax.
Since renters pay property taxes through their rent, adjustments would need to be made so they are not double-taxed. The property tax is an antiquated, 19th century method for determining wealth and ability to pay. We need to move into the 21st century.
Adam Roof
We must be bold in re-imagining our education system here in Vermont and prioritize investments that will lead to the best possible learning outcomes for our children. The goal should be to direct as much money and resources as possible to our teachers in the classroom.
Vermont’s taxpayers have been squeezed for years, and we must find alternatives to the property tax to better fund our education system. We need to look at new and emerging economic opportunities to increase funding, such as regulated and taxed retail marijuana, growing our green economy, and scaling up our technology sectors.