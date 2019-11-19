Left or right?
Nicholas Mercier, 11, Essex Junction
“Come on, you’re going to have a spectacular time!” Mom said.
“But I love the big city... I don’t want to leave just to go to the country for a week!” I explained.
“Well, I already told them that you would go! So stop complaining, and try to make the most out of the experience. You don’t get to see such open land very often.”
“I guess you’re right,” I said.
“Good – now, they should be here soon to pick you up, so go wait at the front door please,” my mother said.
I waited for a while until they finally arrived at the house. I said my goodbyes to my family and left to go to the country for a week. Not just a day, but a week! The car ride took about three hours before we finally got to their house. There were no skyscrapers, no traffic, and no noise. It was completely silent. All you could hear was a twig crack. I started to put everything in the room I’d be staying in for the week, and after that I headed downstairs to talk to my grandparents.
“Charlie, we are so glad that you’re staying for the week!” Grandpa said happily. I just smiled and nodded at the statement. “Well, we know that when you were young, you loved fishing…”
“So we set up a place for you to go fishing again! It has a dock and all the supplies you’ll need. To get there, just take the path behind our house until you get to the forest. Then the path splits up into two paths. Go on the right side to get to the fishing area,” my Grandma informed me.
“Okay, I got it,” I assured my grandpa and grandma. “I will see you after I come back from fishing then!” I closed the door behind me and followed the path until I got to the forest. I stopped and looked at the two paths. Left, left, left, left – the word kept ringing in my head. I was positive the left path was the correct one, so that was where I headed…
Excerpted from original. Read full story at: https://youngwritersproject.org/node/30287