YWP Prompt: When?

This photo by Carter Devenney, served as a prompt for fellow Essex students participating in the Young Writers Project. 

 By Carter Devenney Essex High School

Making it to 18

Maria Hurne, 15, Essex Junction

18: a few months before graduation,

a couple of years after getting my license,

a day that seems will never come –

that seems so far and unreachable.

It’s crazy to think about all that will happen

between now and then,

how I will change and grow,

how much more I will know

of the heartbreak and tears to come.

There will be days when the sun

will shine on my skin,

and I’ll feel as if I can fly.

I can't wait until I'm there,

yet I'm so scared for the day to arrive.

So much has yet to happen,

and I don't know what to expect.

But it will be here sooner than I know…

I just know it.

See you at 18.