Making it to 18
Maria Hurne, 15, Essex Junction
18: a few months before graduation,
a couple of years after getting my license,
a day that seems will never come –
that seems so far and unreachable.
It’s crazy to think about all that will happen
between now and then,
how I will change and grow,
how much more I will know
of the heartbreak and tears to come.
There will be days when the sun
will shine on my skin,
and I’ll feel as if I can fly.
I can't wait until I'm there,
yet I'm so scared for the day to arrive.
So much has yet to happen,
and I don't know what to expect.
But it will be here sooner than I know…
I just know it.
See you at 18.