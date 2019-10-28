Empty
When does it all end?
When does everything stop moving?
I fear the day it all stops.
I don't want the book to close quite yet.
I simply want the white noise to fade away
and for the color to return.
I want the birds to sing again
and the leaves to swirl again.
Where did it all go?
When did it all leave?
When did the fog appear?
When did the black seep in through the cracks?
When will it all come back?
I miss the way it was.
I miss the rainy days
when the world didn't seem so gray.
I miss the music
and flashing pictures.
One day it will return,
I'm sure of it –
all I have to do is wait.
The Young Writers Project showcases work of youth from around the state. The Reporter is proud to publish the work of Essex's young writers.