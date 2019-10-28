Haunted kitty
Black cats have always been looked at as bad luck around Halloween. Children notice one strolling down the street and are slightly more afraid of the cat than one of a different color, because of the stories made. Children's books summarize black cats as witches' friends, as evil, but in truth they are very loving if taken care of.
When I first saw my cat, I thought to myself, Do I really want a black cat? It could give me bad luck…. Turns out I did want her. She was the smallest, fastest kitten in the room, always hiding and never wanting to be touched. After I got her, I spent many hours keeping her company and attempting to build a relationship. Now, three years later, she and I have an inseparable bond. Shadow gives good luck around Halloween instead of the unluckiness most black cats are seen to give.
Whenever you see a black cat, I hope you now think about good luck instead of bad.
