Love in chrysalides
I fall in love again and again
with the sound of rustling branches,
and I reach for interaction,
caressing the sky in passing.
I fall in love again and again
with the color of the flaky bark,
rough and a little jagged,
dry and rigid on the edges.
I fall in love again and again
with the taste of maple and honey,
sweet at first, a salvation,
and oh-so-smooth on my tongue.
I fall in love again and again,
again
and again,
in my chrysalis of life.
The Young Writers Project showcases the work of youth from around Vermont. The Reporter is pleased to publish the work of Essex's young writers.