Tomorrow
Beckett Versluys, 11, Essex Junction
Tomorrow I hope our leaders will realize the struggle we’re facing against climate change.
Tomorrow I hope more people will rise up to fight it.
Tomorrow I hope we will stop wasting lives on war, and focus on our own issues.
Tomorrow I hope we will fight poverty and homelessness.
Tomorrow I hope people will realize the crisis our Earth is in.
Tomorrow I hope we will stop deforestation and grow trees to make up for it.
Tomorrow I hope we will stop expanding and fix the problems at our core.
Tomorrow I hope we will stop judging people and realize we are all equal.
Tomorrow I hope we will stop having racial biases and realize our ignorance.
Tomorrow I hope we will put restrictions on guns to stop acts of violence.
Tomorrow I hope we will be more careful, so we can stop terrorism against our people.
Tomorrow I hope we will stop thinking about our differences and embrace each other.
Tomorrow I hope people will be free to love whoever they want.
Tomorrow I hope we will be more kind to one another, instead of resorting to cruelty.
Tomorrow I hope to help people in need instead of walking by without a glance.
But that's not the reality we live in,
and some of these things may never happen.