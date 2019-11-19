YWP Prompt: When?

This photo by Carter Devenney, served as a prompt for fellow Essex students participating in the Young Writers Project. 

 By Carter Devenney Essex High School

Tomorrow

Beckett Versluys, 11, Essex Junction

Tomorrow I hope our leaders will realize the struggle we’re facing against climate change.

Tomorrow I hope more people will rise up to fight it.

Tomorrow I hope we will stop wasting lives on war, and focus on our own issues.

Tomorrow I hope we will fight poverty and homelessness.

Tomorrow I hope people will realize the crisis our Earth is in.

Tomorrow I hope we will stop deforestation and grow trees to make up for it.

Tomorrow I hope we will stop expanding and fix the problems at our core.

Tomorrow I hope we will stop judging people and realize we are all equal.

Tomorrow I hope we will stop having racial biases and realize our ignorance.

Tomorrow I hope we will put restrictions on guns to stop acts of violence.

Tomorrow I hope we will be more careful, so we can stop terrorism against our people.

Tomorrow I hope we will stop thinking about our differences and embrace each other.

Tomorrow I hope people will be free to love whoever they want.

Tomorrow I hope we will be more kind to one another, instead of resorting to cruelty.

Tomorrow I hope to help people in need instead of walking by without a glance.

But that's not the reality we live in,

and some of these things may never happen.