39 homes entered into Essex Rec’s 2020 Holiday Lights Contest, vying for three prizes up for grabs.
The festive displays were broken down into three routes with each route having a prize set aside for its winner. The top vote getters will receive gifts to local businesses including Sweet Clover Market, Essex Cinemas, and Turner Toys & Hobbies.
Voting will be available through Dec. 18 and can be done simply online. You can find MapQuest directions for each route, which is about a 25-minute drive time, through the following links. Then go to the respective route’s voting page -- a Google Doc -- and select where you think the home falls on the range of 1-5.
