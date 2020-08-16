ESSEX -- It’s going to be a busy stretch for elected officials, town staff, and interested members of the public who tune into the trustee and selectboard meetings, as the trustees and selectboard schedule special meetings ahead of a deadline for finalizing items for November's ballot.
At its Aug. 13 special meeting, the selectboard considered a request from the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees to hold another special meeting at some point in the week. It's tentatively scheduled for Thursday. Also discussed that night was how to proceed with the 3+3 charter change for the town, the result being that the selectboard will respond directly back to the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations instead of having town residents vote on adjusted language for it this November.
What happened last week
Just a week ago, only the Town of Essex Selectboard had its regularly-scheduled meeting set for the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 18. Since then, two more meetings have been organized for the same week.
The newly-scheduled meetings are a last-ditch effort to address voting on merger this fall. While the selectboard has not specifically decided and announced at a public meeting that the issue is going to be delayed and presented for a vote at a later time, all indications pointed to that being the case.
However, recent trustee discussion has indicated the opposite with the village board pushing to get a charter for the merged community in front of voters during the 2020 General Election.
Trustees: Tuesday, Aug. 11
At their Aug. 11 meeting, the trustees discussed fianlizing their version of the charter and presenting it to the selectboard as soon as possible with the hope that the two sides would be able, and willing, to work out the final details and get something submitted by the Aug. 24 deadline.
The trustees also considered putting their version of the charter on village residents’ ballots to gauge the public’s approval in the event the two boards are unable to finish an agreed-upon draft.
Since staff is shared between the town and village municipalities, both the selectboard and the trustees cannot meet on the same night. That detail, along with personal schedules, the weekend, and the need to warn public meetings 24 hours in advance,meant Aug. 17 is the earliest time the trustees can meet to discuss and wrap up their version of the merger charter, despite it being a state holiday. The hope was to then present the draft to the selectboard and ask if another special meeting could be held to review and discuss it.
Selectboard: Thursday, Aug. 13
Selectboard members were not overly eager to schedule the additional meeting and weren’t even sure if the idea was for them to be by themselves in reviewing the trustees’ version or if the intent was for it to be a joint meeting.
“I'm not in favor of going forward with this at this point with little to no input,” said Selectman Andy Watts. “The time pressure of having to get it done in one night I think is inappropriate. The trustees walked away from the table when we were [talking] about this.”
Watts later added that he would be willing to meet but doesn’t expect to be well versed in the trustees’ version draft of the charter on short notice. “I'm not against having a meeting next Thursday,” he said. “I'm not very hopeful that we're going to be able to come out of it with a solution because, again, I will not have had time to even look at the proposal.”
Selectwoman Dawn Hill-Fleury echoed Watts’ thoughts while expressing concern for having so many meetings over recent weeks.
“I feel that we have abused the town staff enough,” she said. “And I also feel that by the trustees proposing this, they're trying to push us into a corner. I don't have a problem meeting with them, but I don't feel that we're ever going to be ready for a vote in November.”
Ultimately, the selectboard came to a consensus that they would be okay attending a meeting on Thursday but that it would not make sense to do so without the trustees being there as well.
“If we have any intention on doing real work on this, we have to have them there,” said board member Patrick Murray.
3+3: As the two boards have been working on a charter for a merged community, the issue of representation on the selectboard has been widely discussed. While the trustees have supported an odd-numbered structure, the current selectboard has sought to include the charter change voters approved in March, known as 3+3, that would have six district-based seats.
With a fall vote on merger appearing to be less likely over the last couple months, the selectboard has looked at November as a chance to separately address the 3+3 charter change, adjust its language to ease concerns sent to the town by the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations, and have voters approve the clarification.
Saying he was concerned about a proposal with new language being voted down if it were to go on the ballot, however, Watts suggested that the selectboard instead send a letter in response to the committee’s late-May communication with recommended language as to how to overcome each of the three issues raised. The rest of the selectboard agreed and unanimously voted to have town staff draft that letter of clarification.
What's happening this week
Trustees: Monday, Aug. 17
At a special meeting, the trustees will discuss, and possibly take action on, scheduling a joint meeting with the selectboard on Thursday, Aug. 20. They are expected to then discuss and finalize their version of a proposed merger charter.
Selectboard: Tuesday, Aug. 18
At the regularly-scheduled meeting, the selectboard will address a hefty agenda. Items on it that pertain to merger are approving the November 2020 ballot item of voting on the annual budget with Australian ballot, approving the letter of recommendation to the House Government Operations Committee regarding 3+3 that staff was requested to draft, and preparing for the Aug. 20 meeting with the trustees where the merger charter will be discussed.
Thursday, Aug. 20
The selectboard decided Aug. 13 to schedule another special meeting for the 20th to discuss the trustees' presented, finalized version of the merger charter. The trustees will be deciding Monday (Aug. 17) night whether they want to attend the meeting.