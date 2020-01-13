Winter Renaissance Faire, Vt. Fish and Wildlife coming to Essex Junction

The next month will see the Champlain Valley Exposition host a pair of interesting weekends that are sure to attract visitors from near and far.
The 28th annual installment of the Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show is set to run Jan. 17-19 while the 2020 Winter Renaissance Faire will take place Feb. 1-2.
An estimated 15,000 sportsmen, women, and their families are expected to check out the Yankee Sportsman’s Classic. Among the nearly 200 exhibitors who will be at the expo is the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“We are looking forward to talking with as many people as possible at the show,” said Fish and Wildlife commissioner Louis Porter. “It’s a great opportunity for us to share the latest information about fish and wildlife, and it gives people a chance to talk with us about fish and wildlife issues.”
The 2020 hunting, fishing, and trapping lawbooks will be available at the department’s exhibit booth, and hunters, anglers, and trappers will also be able to buy their 2020 licenses on site. On Saturday, Fish and Wildlife staff will have presentations in the Stevens Rooms on game cooking (10 a.m.), crossbow hunting (11 a.m.), and the new deer regulation (12 p.m.).
The renaissance faire is returning for its fourth season and bringing medieval times back to Essex.
There will be merriment and fun for the whole family with performance troupes including singers, musicians, acrobats, and dancers while food and drink will consist of traditional turkey legs and mead. Over 50 artisans and craft vendors will have an abundance of handcrafted jewelry, woodcrafts, medieval-inspired clothing, leathercrafts, swords and armor, toys, and more ready for purchase.
The faire is produced by Vermont Gatherings--a part of Vermont-based Wolfgaard Productions, LLC which operates a number of unique, genre-based events.
"The Vermont Renaissance Faire, Winter Faire, and other events produced by Vermont Gatherings are among the best in the Northeast,” said Reagh Greenleaf Jr., the owner of Ramble Tree (formerly Vermont Celtic Co.) and member of Celtic bands Gypsy Reel and The County Down. “As a creative business owner, I'm ecstatic that Jeff Folb and his dedicated crew are bringing these events to life. Vermont is full of amazing talent and creativity, and the renaissance faire is the perfect way to bring the historical, fantastic and quirky side of the arts to the public."
Tickets are available online and at the door with children under 6 getting in for free.